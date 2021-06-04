General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.