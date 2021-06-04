Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $867.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Genesco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

