Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $33.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

