Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50. 360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Genus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.