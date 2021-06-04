GeoDB Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $81,610.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00970042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.45 or 0.09660937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00050385 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

