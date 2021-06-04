Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

