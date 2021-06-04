Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,800 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 289.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

