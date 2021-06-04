Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Hits $13,854.21

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,854.21 and approximately $71.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00310715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01124314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,488.34 or 0.99651997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

