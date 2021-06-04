GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $269,529.22

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $269,529.22 and $278.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001275 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

