Gores Holdings VI, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 9th (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Gores Holdings VI’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Gores Holdings VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Gores Holdings VI stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHVIU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,720,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,640,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,600,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

