Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.38 ($28.68).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GYC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €23.48 ($27.62). 285,346 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.24. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

