Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,667 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GPMT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,447. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

