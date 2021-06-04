Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

