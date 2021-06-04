Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

