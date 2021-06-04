Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNCGY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Greencore Group stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

