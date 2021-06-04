Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

