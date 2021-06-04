Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

