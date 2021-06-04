Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.55. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,006. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

