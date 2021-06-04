GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 2,075 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.