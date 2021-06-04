GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -215.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

