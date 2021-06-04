GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $252,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

