GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $945,258.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,871.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $2,444,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.41 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

