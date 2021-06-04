GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $385.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

