GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

