GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.58. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 4,994 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

