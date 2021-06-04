Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $29.16 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.2% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 18.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

