Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

