Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,101. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

