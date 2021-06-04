GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $73.36 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Stifel Financial worth $73,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 301,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,106. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,710 shares of company stock worth $5,272,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

