GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $87.35 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $87,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,080. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

