GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up approximately 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.55% of Rapid7 worth $104,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. 854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,484 shares of company stock worth $2,632,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

