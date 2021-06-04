GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $57,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. 3,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

