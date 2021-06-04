H Partners Management LLC Has $336.84 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for 30.6% of H Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. H Partners Management LLC owned about 5.48% of Harley-Davidson worth $336,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

