Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.36. 14,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.56. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

