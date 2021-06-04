Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,509. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.