Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

