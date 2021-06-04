Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $197.87. 11,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,346. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.