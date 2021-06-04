Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

