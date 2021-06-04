Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.11. 15,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $164.51 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

