Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

