Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 57.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.40 ($0.75).

Several research firms have weighed in on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 40.54 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.48. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

