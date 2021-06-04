Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

