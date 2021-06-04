Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

