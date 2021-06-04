HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.73. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

