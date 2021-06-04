HC Wainwright Trims NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Target Price to $15.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

