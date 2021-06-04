Head-To-Head Contrast: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.48 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -84.77 Poshmark $262.08 million 14.14 $16.84 million $1.25 39.17

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 4 7 0 2.29 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $52.05, suggesting a potential downside of 6.97%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -4.97% -21.32% -10.94% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poshmark beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

