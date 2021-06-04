Head to Head Survey: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.72%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $135.89, suggesting a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Aptiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -18.66% -0.38% Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Aptiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$930,000.00 N/A N/A Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.23 $1.80 billion $1.94 80.41

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

