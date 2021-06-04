HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $368.99 million and $111,344.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007163 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004058 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00057530 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002005 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007321 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

