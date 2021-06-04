Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $54,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,844. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

