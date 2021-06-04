Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $81.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

HES opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 856,921 shares of company stock worth $68,085,175. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

